SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A San Jose high school security guard was arrested for allegedly committing sex crimes against a 15-year-old girl, according to police.

Josue Sosa Barraza, 39, of Sunnyvale, is accused of committing “multiple sexual assaults” against a Kipp Navigate College Prep student, San Jose Police Department spokeswoman Stacie Shih said.

Barraza met the girl while working as a security guard at the public charter school, investigators said.

An investigation into Barraza began on September 20 when the girl’s mother found messages from a man on her daughter’s cellphone. The mother alerted SJPD.



Detectives identified Barraza as a suspect. SJPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children and Child Exploitation Detail task forces found additional evidence against the security guard and served a search warrant at his house in Sunnyvale.

Barraza was arrested in Cupertino and booked into Santa Clara County Mail Jail on September 21.

As of Wednesday morning, Barraza remained behind bars with no bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned in court Wednesday afternoon.



Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Camarillo of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC Unit by emailing 4576@sanjoseca.gov or calling 408-273-2959.