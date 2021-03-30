San Jose sees violent crime increase since start of pandemic

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police aren’t saying so officially, but several recent incidents suggest there’s a spike in violent crime in the South Bay.

No clear pattern has emerged, but homicides are up from last year in the South Bay.

There have been four this month alone.

While police aren’t officially saying there’s been a spike of violent crime, they do acknowledge that they’ve been busy.

San Jose police insist the foot patrols happening across the city are unrelated to several violent crimes that have occurred in recent weeks that are keeping detectives very busy, says Sgt. Christian Camarillo.

“I really don’t want to sound alarmist and say ‘hey, we’re having a crime wave, there’s an uptick.’ You know, unfortunately, we’ve had a lot of serious incidents that happened in close proximity timewise to each other.

On Monday night an armed man eluded police before being arrested after barricading himself in a home off Mckee road.

Earlier this month there were three fatal shootings in three days near Carnelian and Cadillac Dr.

A week ago Tuesday, a man was fatally shot on Kawalker Lane bringing to ten the number of homicides so far this year compared with 8, a year ago.

“We can’t put our finger on what is exactly causing this, but what we can share is that we have had, here in San Jose, an increase in homicides during this pandemic,”

Police could not confirm a neighbor’s suspicion that a shootout that injured three people last week at Brigadoon park may be gang-related.

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 20-year-old Nathaniel Talivaa, 23-year-old Jenevee Pritchard, and a juvenile suspect in connection with a February 9th homicide.

Police say crime sometimes coincides with warmer weather or daylight savings time and that longer days and an easing of the pandemic has more people out and about. Beyond that, they say the recent crimes are unrelated.

“Right now, as far as I know, I can’t specifically say that one incident is related to the other. We have investigators looking into all of these. We are working hard to identify and arrest people.” Sgt. Camarillo said.