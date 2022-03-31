SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 49-year-old San Jose man exchanged nearly 400 messages with undercover police detectives who posed as an underage girl online, Fremont police said Thursday.

Detectives said they began investigating Ruben Ramos after he attempted to talk to a teenage girl while she walked home from school in the Centerville neighborhood of Fremont.

“After being ignored, the man left a note for the juvenile saying that he wanted to meet with her,” the FPD wrote.

Sexual Assault Detectives were notified of the incident and identified Ramos as a “high-risk” registered sex offender with an extensive criminal history.

Detectives set up a sting by posing as a 16-year-old girl and chatting with Ramos through online platforms.

“Detectives from the Special Investigation Unit learned of Ramos’ whereabouts and immediately began a surveillance operation. Over the course of nearly 400 messages between Ramos and detectives posing as the teenager, Ramos sent sexually explicit photos of himself, asked for sexual pictures of the teenager, and arranged meetings with the teenager with sexual intent,” the FPD wrote.

Ruben Ramos’ mug shot (Fremont Police Dept.)

During one of the arranged meetings on February 24, detectives followed Ramos from his home in San Jose to the area of the meeting in Fremont.

Ramos was arrested after he exited his vehicle expecting to meet a girl, police said.

The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged Ramos with numerous felonies, including contacting a minor with intent to commit a sex crime.

On March 14, a judge ordered Ramos to remain in custody with a $325,000 bail. Ramos’ next court date is scheduled for April 4 for a preliminary hearing.

If anyone has information regarding Ramos’s activity, or if you have been a victim of any crimes committed by Ramos, contact Det. David Rodriguez at 510-790-6900 or drodriguez@fremont.gov