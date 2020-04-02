San Jose Earthquakes Donating More Than $21K To Help Feed East San Jose Youth

SAN JOSE, Calif., (KRON) — The San Jose Earthquakes donated more than $21,000 to help feed thousands of East San Jose students amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The Earthquakes donation will provide breakfast and lunch to nearly 12,000 East San Jose elementary and middle school students

“As the crisis deepens, our most vulnerable communities are facing a multitude of unique challenges, including a lack of nutrition and readily available meal options,” Earthquakes Director of Community Relations Rahul Devaskar said.

In 12 days the Earthquakes raised $10,510 through a GoFundMe to help the Alum Rock Union School District. The teams charitable foundation, the Quakes Foundation will match each dollar raised, totaling $21,020 to help feed students.

The money raised will be donated to the district’s Child Nutrition Program to help feed thousands of students across 27 elementary and middle schools. The money will help provide students within the district breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday.

“A high percentage of Alum Rock’s youth are part of free or reduced-cost food programs and are now at risk with school closures,” Devaskar said. “We believe this is a tremendous cause in need of support and want to thank every person who contribute.”

Locations offering breakfast and lunch meals to children under 18 through Apr. 10:

Arbuckle Elementary School

Cesar Chavez Elementary School

Anthony Dorsa Elementary School

Hubbard Media Arts Academy

Linda Vista Elementary School

Ben Painter Elementary School/ William Sheppard Middle School

The donation will also cover costs for volunteer and staff safety materials, supplies, meals, and to support day-to-day operations during the pandemic.

