San Jose Sharks’ fans can soon return to SAP Center with these changes

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area sports teams have announced when they will be welcoming fans back to support their favorite teams.

The San Jose Sharks said Friday that SAP Center will no longer be empty, as they can once again host fans beginning April 26.

A limited number of fans will be able to root on the Sharks when they host the Arizona Coyotes.

All you need is proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, the organization said, for those age two and older. The final dose is required to have been received at least two weeks prior to the day of the game.

Free COVID-19 testing will be available at SAP Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on days the Sharks don’t play. Fans must schedule an appointment on Total Testing Solutions.

All attendees two years old and above are required to wear a facial covering at SAP Center, except when eating or drinking. Face coverings are also required in parking lots and security screening areas.

It will be the first time since March 8, 2020 that SAP Center hosted an event with fans in attendance.

Tickets will be sold in pods of two or four seats, with 6-feet of physical distance between each pod. Fans who are seated together should be members of the same household, per state guidance.

Guests who want to purchase food and beverage have to order through the Sharks + SAP Center mobile app. All orders will be available for pick up at designated areas. O

Outside food and beverage items are not allowed inside SAP Center unless medically required.

Santa Clara County health officials announced a three-week ban on contact sports in November of 2020 due to a rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The ban was extended in December and again in January due to a post-holidays surge that brought a spike in cases and overwhelmed hospital ICU bed capacity.

The Sharks left the county and went to Arizona where they trained and practiced. They were approved to return to San Jose in February, but fans were still not able to attend games.

In addition to the Sharks, the San Jose Earthquakes 2021 schedule was released, and fans are allowed in the stands for the home opener.

Santa Clara County currently remains in the orange tier, which means 33% capacity of fans will be allowed for games.

When the county moves into the least-restrictive yellow tier, capacity increases to 67%.