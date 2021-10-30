San Jose Sharks personnel placed on COVID-19 protocol

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Seven San Jose Sharks players and Head Coach Bob Boughner have been placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, according to the team.

Along with Boughner, players Andrew Cogliano, Jonathan Dahlen, Erik Karlsson, Jake Middleton, Matt Nieto, Radim Simek and Marc-Edouard Vlasic are out.

Additionally, San Jose Barracuda forward Noah Gregor has also been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

More details on each player’s status will be released as the information becomes available.

Sharks Assistant Coach John MacLean will serve as Head Coach for today’s game against Winnipeg and Assistant Coach, Development Mike Ricci will also join the bench.

All San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda players and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with the NHL’s COVID-19 testing and guidance protocols.

Information related to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol can be found here.