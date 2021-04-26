San Jose Sharks play for fans again: What’s changed

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Some hockey fans will get to watch the San Jose Sharks play again at the SAP Center starting Monday.

Only a limited number of fans are allowed in – and they each must provide a negative COVID-19 test result if they are two years of age and older.

Alternately, the fans can show they are fully vaccinated, which means two weeks has already passed since their second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, or two weeks has passed since the one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

For anyone stressed about getting a test in time, the Sharks are providing free ones:

Complimentary PCR COVID-19 testing will be available between 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at SAP Center on non-Sharks home game days. Fans must schedule an appointment with Total Testing Solutions and the test will be valid for entry for up to 72 hours prior to the game date they are attending.

Fans may also receive a rapid antigen COVID-19 test at SAP Center on the day of the game, without an appointment, for a fee of $50 per test.

Fans who have received a negative PCR COVID-19 test result from another care provider, issued less than 72 hours prior to game time, may bring those records with them to SAP Center in lieu of other testing options.

Fans who have been vaccinated must present valid documentation which shows the attendee’s name, type of vaccine, and the date of the last dose administered. An authorized vaccination card or documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider will be accepted.

Click here for more information on Sharks testing.

The SAP Center recently achieved the “Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC) STAR Accreditation™, the gold-standard designation awarded to select venues that have established procedures to prepare, respond, and recover from outbreaks and pandemics,” said Jonathan Becher, President of Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “We appreciate the patience of our fans over the past year and we’re thankful for your trust to provide you with a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Here’s what else has changed at the SAP Center to ensure a safe game for fans and the team:

All fans above the age of two must wear an approved face mask at all times, except when actively eating and drinking. There is also a designated dining area where it is okay to have the mask off.

Some types of face coverings won’t be accepted, according to the team: Neck gaiters, facial covering with exhalation valves, and/or bandanas do not meet the facial covering requirements for entry into SAP Center, and face shields can’t replace masks.