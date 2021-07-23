San Jose Sharks’ regular season schedule released

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The San Jose Sharks will start their next National Hockey League regular season in October as part of the league’s plans to return to a full 82-game schedule, the team announced Thursday.
The Sharks’ 2021-22 season opener will be at home at the SAP Center on Oct. 16 against the Winnipeg Jets, and the NHL’s newest team — the Seattle Kraken — will make its first visits to San Jose on Dec. 14 and Feb. 27.
The NHL will take a break earlier in February so players can participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics.
