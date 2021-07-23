San Jose Sharks’ regular season schedule released

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 03: Radim Simek #51 of the San Jose Sharks is congratulated by Brent Burns #88, Stefan Noesen #11, and Evander Kane #9 of the San Jose Sharks after he scored an empty-net goal at the end of the third period against the Toronto Maple Leafs at SAP Center on March 03, 2020 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — The San Jose Sharks will start their next National Hockey League regular season in October as part of the league’s plans to return to a full 82-game schedule, the team announced Thursday.

The Sharks’ 2021-22 season opener will be at home at the SAP Center on Oct. 16 against the Winnipeg Jets, and the NHL’s newest team — the Seattle Kraken — will make its first visits to San Jose on Dec. 14 and Feb. 27.

The NHL will take a break earlier in February so players can participate in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The team is encouraging fans to sign up for Sharks365 memberships that offer options for full-season or half-season access to home games along with discounts on food and drinks and member-only events. More details about the memberships can be found by tapping here.

