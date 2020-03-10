San Jose Sharks respond to Santa Clara County ban on large gatherings

SAN JOSE (KRON) – The San Jose Sharks released a statement late Monday after Santa Clara County announced it is banning all public gatherings of more than 1,000 people amid the coronavirus outbreak.

That apparently also applies to San Jose Sharks games at SAP Center.

According to officials, the ban does not apply to places including airports, shopping malls, and schools but rather is focusing on things like concerts and sporting events.

The announcement comes after Santa Clara County reported its first coronavirus death Monday.

In response to the announcement, the Sharks said in a statement that it will adhere to the guidelines but has yet to release details on how it will move forward with the upcoming three home games that will take place during the ban.

“No events are scheduled at SAP Center until Tues., March 17,” the team said in a statement. “We will be reviewing each scheduled event due to take place for the rest of the month and provide an update in the coming days. We appreciate the understanding and patience of our fans, guests and partners during this unprecedented time.”

The ban goes into effect Wednesday, March 11.

Latest Stories: