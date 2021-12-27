San Jose Sharks to be shorthanded against Coyotes as players enter COVID-19 protocol

San Jose Sharks’ Brent Burns, right, celebrates over New Jersey Devils’ Kyle Quincey (22) after scoring a goal during the third period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Nov. 21, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Monday, the San Jose Sharks announced several players have been placed in the National Hockey Leagues COVID-19 protocol.

Forwards Jonathan Dahlen and Tomas Hertl, guard Adin Hill, and a Sharks staff member also remains in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol — defenseman Brent Burns has now been removed from protocol.

The team also announced that guard Zachary Sawchenko has been recalled from the San Jose Barracuda and forward Nick Merkley has been added to the taxi squad.

“All San Jose Sharks and San Jose Barracuda players and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and compliant with the NHL’s COVID-19 testing and guidance protocols.

As COVID cases surge, the NHL announced last week it will delay its return to game play by an additional day to Dec. 28 — the Sharks Monday matchup against the Anaheim Ducks has been postponed.

The Sharks are scheduled to play the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m.