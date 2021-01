SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A shooting in San Jose left a male victim in critical condition Saturday evening, according to authorities.

Police responded to the scene near the intersection of Woz Way and Auzerais Avenue.

A male victim is in critical condition. No other details about his medical status are available at this time.

There is currently no suspect information.

Units are at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Woz Wy and Auzerais Av. Adult male victim in critical condition. No suspect info at the moment. Time of call 7:31pm. pic.twitter.com/o2prCV214V — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) January 10, 2021

No additional information is being provided.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.