San Jose shooting leaves man with life-threatening injuries

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — Police are on the scene of a shooting early Sunday that has left one man with a life threatening injury.

Officials advised the public to stay way from the intersection of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue just south of the interchange of Interstate Highways 280 and 680 with U.S. Highway 101.

Police responded to a 1:23 a.m. report of the shooting and found a man with a life threatening injury, according to a 2:12 a.m. tweet.

Authorities said updates are forthcoming.