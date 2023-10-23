(KRON) – Two suspects were arrested for firearm possession after suspicion of alleged sideshow activity, according to the San Jose Police Department.

San Jose police received reports of sideshow activity on Saturday night around 12:30 a.m.

According to police, one of the San Jose sergeants witnessed a vehicle driving recklessly and conducted an enforcement stop. The driver was in possession of two firearms: a concealed loaded ghost gun in his waistband and a loaded ghost gun with an extended magazine in the vehicle, police said.

It was later determined that the vehicle was involved with sideshow activity occurring in the area.

Two suspects were arrested and the vehicle was impounded.