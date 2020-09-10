San Jose skyline disappears behind dark, ashy skies

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The sun kissed Santa Clara Valley is anything but on Wednesday.

In fact, you can’t see the sun at all. Unhealthy air tends to collect at the south end of the valley toward Gilroy in the summertime, but this is different.

The sun has been blotted out and the entire valley is grey with smoke and ash.

A flock of turkey vultures against an orange sun only added to the eerie, Mars-like skies over the South Bay.

From Gilroy to Palo Alto, grey skies persisted all day.

From the East Foothills, downtown San Jose a few miles distant is just barely visible.

Up close, downtown’s Santa Clara Street feels like dusk or dawn.

Looking west, into the Santa Cruz mountains, the skies are darker still.

On the road, many people driving with their headlights on. Indeed, the sky looking like rain might be on the way but what’s falling is not rain but rather soot and ash.

As if the pandemic weren’t bad enough, those masks, now performing double duty, offering some relief from the smoke.

Eerie images amid an orange sun that made a brief, if mostly obscured appearance only to vanish amid the thickening haze.