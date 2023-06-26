SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Neighbors in South San Jose say three men waved a gun in the air during a smash-and-grab spree. They are believed to have been driving a stolen car while breaking other car windows. Then, they reportedly almost ran over an elderly woman.

Several neighbors shared video from their surveillance cameras online and found out the three men were riding around swerving and wreaking havoc across several streets. One neighbor said the car they were driving might have been their own stolen vehicle.

Video above shows part of the ordeal Monday morning when, at around 11 a.m., they were seen seemingly at random breaking about four different cars’ windows.

They were seen across southside San Jose along Calero, Santa Teresa, and Cuttle Streets, and Lean Avenue. KRON4 was told at least one neighbor had their belongings stolen, while others had nothing inside but now face the financial burden of replacing their windows.

One victim said another video revealed these men, without rhyme or reason, then yelled at an elderly woman before trying to hit her with their car twice. She was able to get away and knock on a door for help.

“Neighbors say they caught the California license plate on camera from the red Mazda. They think it was stolen,” said the victim, Michelle Eliott.

Elliott said the three men were all young. One is white, another Latino, and a third Black. They all had dark hair.

One was in a white T-shirt, a red beanie and shorts. Another had on a black hoodie and shorts, and the third wore a black top and long pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call SJPD.