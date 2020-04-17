San Jose soccer coach sent photos of genitals to 16-year-old girl on Snapchat, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A youth soccer coach from San Jose was arrested for allegedly sending pictures of his genitals to a 16-year-old girl through Snapchat, police said Thursday.

Officers with the San Jose Police Department arrested Hector Benjamin Joya Jimenez, a 26-year-old San Jose resident, on Wednesday.

According to police, Jimenez is a youth soccer coach for Liverpool Club International Academy Bay Area and was a soccer player for Roots Sports Club in Oakland.

In March, Jimenez befriended the victim and they began talking over Snapchat, police said.

Jimenez allegedly sent the girl unsolicited images of his genitals on several occasions, according to police.

He was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on a felony charge of sending harmful matter to a minor and a misdemeanor charge of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years.

The Oakland Roots Sports Club said they were disappointed to learn of his arrest and decided to release him from the team.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is urged to contact Detective Jose Montoya of the San Jose Police Department’s ICAC/CED Unit at 408-537-1381.

