SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Units are currently at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Vine St and Hwy 280 in San Jose.

According to police, one male victim has a life-threatening injury.

Units are currently at the scene of a stabbing in the area of Vine St and Hwy 280.



One adult male victim with a life-threatening injury.



Unknown suspect or motive.



Updates as they become available.

TOC: 7:07 AM pic.twitter.com/UYI8z0pLUL — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) October 13, 2021

At this time, there is no known suspect or motive, according to police.

This story is breaking. Refresh for updates.