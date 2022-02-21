San Jose State snaps 14-game losing streak against New Mexico

San Jose State’s Omari Moore plays against New Mexico during the second half of a Mountain West Conference tournament NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. New Mexico defeated San Jose State 79-66.(AP Photo/Isaac Brekken)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Sunday, San Jose State University’s Omari Moore led the Spartans to a 71-55 win over New Mexico, snapping the team’s 14-game losing streak.

Moore recorded his first career triple-double and the third in the school’s history since 2013 — with 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

An overall team effort — after being tied at 25 at the half, the Spartans outscored the Lobos 46-30 in the second half while shooting over 74% from the field and going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc.

In his first game back since Dec. 6, 2021, SJSU’s Ibrahima Diallo had 14 points, Trey Anderson shot 4-for-7 from the field and two threes for 13 points, and Alvarado Cardenas went 2-for-3 from three with 10 points.

For New Mexico — Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 17 points, Jaelen House added 14 points, and Jay Allen-Tovar had 11 points.

The Spartans snap a 14-game losing streak and will head down to Southern California to face the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday at 8 p.m. on FS1.