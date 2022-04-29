SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose State Spartan football team will face the University of Southern California during the 2023 season, school officials announced.

San Jose State will take on the Trojans in week zero at the Los Angeles Coliseum on August 26, 2023. The matchup will mark only the sixth time between the two California universities. USC has won all five prior meetings, most recently beating the Spartans last fall, 30-7.

On Thursday, USC officials announced they’ve added a matchup against the Spartans in place of a previously scheduled game with BYU. In other non-conference action for the Trojans in 2023, USC is scheduled to host the Nevada Wolf Pack on September 2 and travel to Notre Dame on October 14.

San Jose State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, was previously scheduled to host Cal Poly in week zero on August 26, 2023, but has since been rescheduled for September 9. The Spartans will also host Oregon State on September 2 and will travel to face Toledo on September 15 in 2023.