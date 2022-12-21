SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A library on the campus of San Jose State University has been evacuated due to reports of an armed suspect in the library bathroom, university officials confirmed to KRON4.

The library has been closed abruptly, “until further notice,” according to a tweet from San Jose Public Library. The library is located on campus at 150 E. San Fernando Street.

“The Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Library is closed until further notice,” read the tweet, which was accompanied by a graphic reading “special announcement.”

Currently, there are no students on campus due to it being closed for the holidays.

A university official told KRON4 News that at 10:10 a.m. a witness reported a female suspect with a possible weapon in the library bathroom. Subsequently, police responded and the library was evacuated.

No contact has been made with the suspect, the official said, and San Jose police have joined San Jose State University police at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

John Ferrannini contributed reporting.