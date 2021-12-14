San Jose State University to host first in-person commencement ceremonies since 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — For the first time since 2019, San Jose State University will host in-person commencement ceremonies starting Tuesday.

Between Dec. 14 through Dec. 17 — 13 in-person commencement events at the Provient Credit Union Event Center, located on-campus.

The university says as of Nov. 30, 1,830 students from the classes of 2020 and 3,640 students from the classes of 2021 plan to participate in the ceremonies.

The events include four ceremonies honoring the class of 2020, four for the classes of spring and summer 2021, and five ceremonies for the class of fall 2021.

All ceremonies will be live streamed so family and friends can watch online.

Members of the classes of 2020, and spring and summer 2021 will be honored on Dec. 14, and Friday, Dec. 17.

Students graduating in fall 2021 will be recognized in college-specific ceremonies on Wednesday, Dec. 15, and Thursday, Dec. 16.

SJSU says it will follow the California Department of Public Health’s policies on mega indoor events — all attendees will be required to wear masks when indoors.

All graduates and guests aged three and older must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test result within 72 hours of their ceremony — limited religious and medical exceptions may apply.

Attendees 18 years and older must provide identification to confirm they are the person presenting proof of vaccination status or negative test result.