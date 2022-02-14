San Jose State University’s Dick Vermeil inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

St. Louis Rams coach Dick Vermeil and team owner Georgia Frontiere stand on the awards stand as confetti falls following the Rams’ 23-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2000, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose State alum Dick Vermeil is the second Spartan to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Last week, Vermeil was selected into the Hall of Fame, Class of 2022 — along with the San Francisco 49er’s Bryant Young, who also served as SJSU’s defensive line coach in 2010.

Vermeil becomes the 27th head coach to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and joins fellow SJSU alum and 1993 inductee Bill Walsh.

“It’s humbling,” Vermeil said about becoming a finalist for the first time.

“I’m very grateful for all the coaches who helped make me a better coach than I really was.”

Spartan Roots

Vermeil joined the Spartans in 1956 as one of four quarterbacks after attending Napa Junior College in Calistoga.

After graduating from SJSU in 1958 with a bachelor’s degree in physical education, Vermeil began his six-decade coaching career the following season as an assistant at Del Mar High School in San Jose.

Vermeil would continue to rise in the coaching ranks in California — becoming the head coach at Hillsdale High School in San Mateo from 1960 to 1962, an assistant at the College of San Mateo in 1963, and a head coach at Napa Junior College in 1964.

From 1965 to 1968, Vermeil was an assistant coach at Stanford.

Coaching journey

Vermeil got his first NFL job in 1969 with the Los Angeles Rams, as the league’s first full-time special teams coordinator — and would later return to the team from 1971 to 1973 after spending one year as UCLA’s offensive coordinator.

After going 15-5-3 in two seasons as UCLA’s head coach, Vermeil got his first head coaching gig in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.

When Vermeil got to Philadelphia, the team hadn’t had a winning record in nine previous seasons.

By 1981, Vermeil led the team to four straight postseason appearances, including the 1980 NFC East title.

NFL Comeback (s)

Vermeil stepped away from coaching after resigning with the Eagles in 1983 and turned to a career in broadcast as a football commentator for CBS and ABC.

In 1997, Vermeil made his first comeback as a head coach and general manager for the St. Louis Rams.

Vermeil would lead the 1999 Rams to a 13-3 regular season, also known as the NFL’s “Greatest Show on Turf,” — and a 23-16 victory in Super Bowl XXXIV over the Tennesse Titans.

Soon after winning the Super Bowl, Vermeil would retire from coaching for a second time, but only briefly.

In his final act as head coach, Vermeil would take a job from the Kansas City Chiefs from 2001 to 2005.

Legacy

From high school to the NFL. — Vermeil had overall winning records at every program where he was head coach

Vermeil is included in the CEFCU Stadium Ring of Honor at San Jose State, the California and Missouri sports hall of fame.

Vermeil would go on to coach 10 players who are in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and five more during his four seasons over two tenures in the early 1970s with the Los Angeles Rams.

In 15 seasons in the NFL, Vermeil went 120-109 with six postseason appearances and one Super Bowl title.