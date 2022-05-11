SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay, students at San Jose State University says the school needs to do a better job of protecting students from sexual assault.

The school is still dealing with the fallout from one of its athletic trainers being accused of sexual misconduct. On campus Wednesday, students rallied to ask the school to do more to protect people.

The rally comes after former San Jose State University athletic trainer Scott Shaw, was charges with multiple counts of allegedly touching female athletes inappropriately. If convicted, the 54-year-old could face up to six years in prison.

San Jose State has paid out thousands to the whistleblower who came out against Shaw. There have also been settlements with several of Shaw’s alleged victims.

At Wednesday’s rally, organizers said the school needs to do more, including fully staffing the school’s Title Nine department, providing more transparency in quarterly reports, and working on rebuilding trust through holding people accountable.

“We want them to do a better job. students deserve safety,” Karlie Eacock with Students Against Sexual Assault said. “Students deserve to know what their rights are doing to ensure their rights and their safety.”

For its part, the school says on its website that they are committed to protecting all people regardless of their gender or gender identity from sex discrimination, which includes sexual harassment, sexual misconduct.