San Jose surgeon arrested in Montana after trying to kidnap son

SAN JOSE (KRON) – A San Jose surgeon has been arrested for trying to kidnap her 12-year-old son during a supervised parental visit on the central coast.

Authorities said 55-year-old Theresa Colosi attacked a court-ordered supervisor outside of a bowling alley in Goleta near Santa Barbara.

The victim was hit several times in the head with a metal object.

Colosi attempted to kidnap her son but her son ran into the bowling alley to get help.

Colosi drove away and got onto a plane to Montana.

She was arrested in Whitefish, Montana and is awaiting extradition to Santa Barbara on charges of attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.

Latest News Headlines: