(KRON) — Two San Jose residents were arrested for drug trafficking and illegal weapons, the San Jose Police Department announced on Monday. Omar Box, 24, and Laneyia Santos, 19, both of San Jose, were arrested on July 14 at around 10:30 p.m. following a long-term drug and weapons trafficking investigation.

SJPD Midnight Patrol officers conducted an in-depth investigation in response to an observed increase in narcotics and fentanyl activity in their respective beats, police said. The investigation was led by District Sam patrol officers and members of the SJPD METRO unit.

Search warrants were obtained for the suspects’ residence and vehicles. In the search, officers found and seized:

28,000 Adderall pills

1,000 M30 fentanyl pills

30 pounds of marijuana

40 grams of cocaine

2 ounces of methamphetamine

a 9mm ghost gun

an unregistered Glock pistol

a Mac-10 firearm

Ammunition

Over $12,000 in cash

Police estimate the street value of the contraband that was seized to be nearly a million dollars.

Both suspects were booked on multiple charges with bail set at five million dollars.