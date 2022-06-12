SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A San Jose synagogue is rebuilding after it was destroyed in a fire in December. After several months of donations and crowdfunding, the Chabad House just secured a new location for its future home at Almaden Expressway and Blossom Hill Road.

“3.5 thousand families who got together to make this happen felt the same way. I said ‘This is the story of the Jewish people,’ Rabbi Mendel Weinfeld said. “We were burnt down to the ground and we rise up again, so many times we’re faced with challenges and hard times but we’ve prevailed and stood stronger.”

Weinfeld said the synagogue just secured and closed on its new location on Friday at 5580 Almaden Expressway, but they couldn’t have done it without the love and support from the community. A GoFundMe page, which was created after the fire, brought in $200,000. And a second crowdfunding campaign at chabadfire.com brought in $1.5 million to help buy the new building.

“Amazing to see the community come together in such a beautiful way,” Weinfeld said “It’s heartwarming and our eyes are to the future.”

Rabbi Weinfeld said they’re now moving into the design phase to transform the location into a safe and sacred place for Hebrew school, social events, and more. There is also a plan for more security at this new facility, especially after the fire nearly six months ago.

Weinfeld shared surveillance images with KRON4 from that day which showed someone on the property moments before the fire started near the synagogue’s carport area. The San Jose Fire Department says the cause of the fire is still undetermined.

Weinfeld hopes to open the new facility as soon as possible but doesn’t have an estimated date at this time.

“This is something that will bring so much light and growth to all communities,” he said. “This is the time that we can shine.”