San Jose teens encouraging COVID safety precautions

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – In San Jose, you may have seen people with packets of information, stickers, and friendly advice going door to door in neighborhoods hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The idea is to help keep essential workers safe and help struggling businesses follow the rules and make their customers feel safe.

On Alum Rock Avenue, one of several neighborhoods on San Jose’s Eastside which have been disproportionately hit hard by COVID-19, businesses are struggling.

The idea here is to encourage essential workers and residents about best practices to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus.

About two dozen teams like this one are now engaged in spreading the word about how to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They are part of Santa Clara County’s Community Health and Business Engagement team.

The idea is to inform and encourage essential workers and residents about best practices to protect themselves and prevent the spread of the virus.

“We’ll go over what needs to be done, what’s required, like what’s protocol, letting the public know that they are following guidelines,” Kiaa Tinney said.

The team has visited more than 3,000 businesses already and met with 1,400 essential workers in East San Jose, which has been disproportionately hit by COVID-19.

It’s the kind of personal engagement that helps get accurate information out to the community, says Public Health Officer Dr. Sara Cody.

“And we know that members of this community have had to make extraordinarily difficult tradeoffs between their health and their work, and how they will support and nourish their family,” Dr. Cody said.

It turns out most businesses are willing and eager partners.

The outreach teams have information about financial aid other resources.

Alum Rock’s El Rancho Grande boot and clothing shop is having trouble keeping the doors open because of the pandemic, says manager Gigi Solimon.

“I think it’s a good program because I will educate the people so they can be more safety and more educated about the virus so the spread, it stops so everybody can go back to their normal routine because if we don’t take care of ourselves, we’re going to keep spreading,” Solimon said.

The spread of the virus in East San Jose is slowing. Dr. Cody says in the past month, the numbers have dramatically improved.

The hope is that this effort will continue this trend.

Latest Stories