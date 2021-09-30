San Jose to close bar that violated lockdown orders, received nuisance complaints

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – San Jose officials announced that they will close the Agave Sports Bar for various nuisance complaints, including staying open during COVID-19 related lockdown orders.

Police have responded to the business, located at 544 West Alma Avenue, for numerous calls involving fights, narcotics violations, and incidents involving weapons.

“I want to reassure our community that businesses like this one that engage in illegal and criminal activities will be looked into and investigated,” said Chief of Police Anthony Mata. “The safety of our entire community is of great importance for this Department. I would like to thank the City Attorney’s Office for their efforts and assistance in ensuring that this business will no longer operate as well as all the Officers who worked long hours to ensure a thorough investigation.”

Numerous arrests for drunk driving were also made on patrons leaving the location.

Two notable incidents included a double shooting of two females and one traffic fatality that was caused by a driver engaging in sexual activity in the parking lot.

In addition, during the investigation three females were arrested for engaging in prostitution.

The bar will close on October 17.

“The purpose of the action was to address the serious safety and quality of life issues caused by this business,” said City Attorney Nora Frimann. “Agave’s closure is an appropriate resolution.”