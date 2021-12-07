San Jose to consider extending Al Fresco outdoor dinning program through 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — On Tuesday, San Jose leaders are set to vote on potentially extending its outdoor dining program.

The San Jose City Council will consider extending the Al Fresco outdoor dining and business program at Tuesday’s meeting.

If extended, the program will allow local businesses to continue operating outdoors on private property through December 2022 and outdoor operations on closed public streets will continue through June.

“While social distancing and capacity limitations have been lifted by the Santa Clara County health department, many customers still strongly prefer to utilize available outdoor seating and the current Health Order encourages outdoor operations when possible,” said a city memo.

The Al Fresco program was first launched by the city at the onset of the pandemic — allowing hundreds of local businesses to operate outdoors as indoor dining restrictions were set in place.

The program was extended in November 2020 and another in March — which was set to expire on December 31.

According to the city memo, 131 businesses have signed up for the program, 35 businesses have received a permit for business operations in a Parklet, on public sidewalk or both, and 12 businesses have received a permit to operate in a street temporarily closed to vehicle traffic.

Additionally, three streets have been temporarily closed under the program — two in downtown on San Pedro and Post Streets and one in South San Jose on Coronado Avenue.

The memo also mentions that Planning Building and Code Enforcement and Transportation staff are looking into lifting minimum parking requirements for certain commercial uses throughout the City.

“If citywide minimum parking requirements are lifted, businesses that were previously allowed to conduct outdoor operations in their parking lot under the SJ Al Fresco initiative would be able to permanently convert these parking spaces to outdoor dining through a staff-level permit, consistent with current permitting requirements for outdoor dining that meets the requirements of the Zoning Ordinance,” said the memo.

The City Council meeting is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, click here to tune in.