SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Santa Clara County, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced Thursday, a proposal to lift the booster mandate on all city-owned facilities.

Currently, anyone attending events at city-owned facilities, such as the SAP Center, Convention Center, or the Center for Performing Arts must show proof they are fully vaccinated.

Mayor Liccardo is now proposing an end to the current booster mandate while “continuing existing testing requirements in compliance with state law.”

“The booster mandate served its purpose during the Omicron surge, by encouraging attendees and visitors in public buildings to protect themselves and each other during the period when our ICUs faced the greatest stress of rising hospitalizations,” Liccardo said in a statement Thursday.

“While this surge has run its course, we must remain vigilant about the next one.”

According to city data, San Jose is recording more than 90% of residents over five years old have received at least two doses of the vaccine.

The proposal comes as Santa Clara County Health Officials announced Thursday that the county will be lifting the indoor mask mandate on March 2 for fully vaccinated people — becoming the last Bay Area county to do so.

The city said it will continue to work with public health experts, venue operators, and the community to “establish objective thresholds and ensure clear expectations are provided about future mandates when necessary.”