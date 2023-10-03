(BCN) — On Monday morning, San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, alongside Vice Mayor Rosemary Kamei and Councilmember Omar Torres, will officially declare homelessness in San Jose a crisis.

They will bring forward measures that, if passed, will allow the city to streamline procurement, suspend local land use and zoning requirements and bypass other steps that otherwise slow down the ability to provide interim housing and safe sleeping sites.

The 11:15 a.m. event will be at the corner of Lelong and Willow streets in San Jose and will be live streamed on the mayor’s social media.

The shelter crisis memo will be coming before the Rules and Open Government Committee, on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 2 p.m.

The ordinance is specifically tailored to cut red tape surrounding the creation of low barrier solutions to homelessness and better align city processes to match recently passed state legislation for permanent affordable housing.

