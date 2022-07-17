SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — In the South Bay this week, the city of San Jose is planning to host a faith-based hate crime and safety awareness webinar.

The San Jose Police Department and Santa Clara County District Attorney will be covering a range of topics including:

Current faith-based hate crime trends that residents need to be aware of

Safety tips and resources available for the community

The webinar will be held over Zoom. The link to the meeting can be accessed here. The ID for the meeting is 87463886723. You can also join by phone at (408) 638-0968.

More information can be seen on the San Jose Police Department’s Twitter page.