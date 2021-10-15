San Jose to open “all-inclusive” playground

SAN JOSE (KRON) – San Jose officials will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony this weekend for a new playground that aims to be inclusive for all children, including those that have mental or physical differences.

Lincoln Glen Park on Radio Avenue and Curtner Avenue, will be accessible for those with autism spectrum disorders, sensory challenges, visual and auditory impairments, cognitive, developmental, physical disabilities and the medically fragile.

The park will include slides and climbers with different levels of challenge and sensory experiences, a crawl tunnel and spin seat to decompress from high activity spaces and is wheelchair-accessible.

Landscaping was also chosen with sensory stimulation in mind.

The park’s theme is based off of the area’s history as a postal hub.

In 1893, mail for residents was delivered to the Kensington Post Office, the second post office ever built in San José. It was housed in a grocery store on the northeast corner of Minnesota and Cherry avenues.

Councilmember Dev Davis, Director of Parks, Recreation and Neighborhood Services Jon Cicirelli and Director of Public Works Department Matt Cano will be at the ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

The park is part of the city’s Equity and Access Initiatives, a 20-year plan to maintain, improve and expand facilities, programs and services.

Lincoln Glen Park is the second of four all-inclusive playgrounds in the City. Rotary PlayGarden at Guadalupe River Park was first in 2015, with Phase II to be constructed from November 2021-June 2022; Lincoln Glen Park is the second; Emma Prusch Farm Park is the third and will begin construction in January 2022-January 2023; and Almaden Lake Park is the fourth with construction dates to be determined.