(KRON) — The City of San Jose is opening three cooling centers ahead of this week’s hot temperatures.
The cooling centers will be open starting today through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. While cooling down, people will have access to bottled water, free Wi-Fi and charging outlets.
Here are the cooling center locations in San Jose:
- Camden Community Center located at 3369 Union Avenue
- Roosevelt Community Center located at 901 East Santa Clara Street
- Emma Prusch Farm Park located at 647 South King Road
The public can also go to any San Jose library or community center to cool off.