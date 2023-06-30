(KRON) — The City of San Jose is opening three cooling centers ahead of this week’s hot temperatures.

The cooling centers will be open starting today through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. While cooling down, people will have access to bottled water, free Wi-Fi and charging outlets.

Here are the cooling center locations in San Jose:

Camden Community Center located at 3369 Union Avenue

Roosevelt Community Center located at 901 East Santa Clara Street

Emma Prusch Farm Park located at 647 South King Road

The public can also go to any San Jose library or community center to cool off.