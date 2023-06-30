(KRON) — The City of San Jose is opening three cooling centers ahead of this week’s hot temperatures.

The cooling centers will be open starting today through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. While cooling down, people will have access to bottled water, free Wi-Fi and charging outlets.

Here are the cooling center locations in San Jose:

  • Camden Community Center located at 3369 Union Avenue
  • Roosevelt Community Center located at 901 East Santa Clara Street
  • Emma Prusch Farm Park located at 647 South King Road

The public can also go to any San Jose library or community center to cool off.