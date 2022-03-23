SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose City Council will move forward with drafting laws that limit the influence of foreign corporate spending in city elections.

At Tuesday’s city council meeting, elected officials voted 9-1 on a policy memorandum that directs city staff to draft final ordinance language.

The legislation looks to prohibit corporations from spending money in San Jose’s elections if they are foreign-influenced, defined as more than one percent ownership by a single foreign national or more than five percent ownership by multiple foreign nationals.

The parameters of the ordinance will prevent nearly every member of the S&P 500 from making political expenditures in city elections, including Silicon Valley giants Apple, Alphabet (Google), and Meta.

The policy grows from model legislation developed by Free Speech For People, a national nonpartisan non-profit organization that works to renew our democracy and to limit the influence of money in our elections.

Free Speech For People helped to pass similar legislation in Seattle, Washington in 2020.

“A corporation spending money in U.S. elections doesn’t qualify as an ‘association of citizens’ if it has major foreign investors,” said Free Speech For People Legal Director Ron Fein. “

“San Jose has taken a major step towards protecting its democratic self-government.”

According to a 2019 national poll of 2,633 voters by the Center for American Progress, 73 percent of Americans—including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans—would support banning corporate political spending by corporations with any foreign ownership.