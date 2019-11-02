San Jose to receive $500,000 grant to reimburse city for PG&E power shutoff losses

SAN JOSE (KRON) — “This grant will be used exclusively for capital expenditures,” said San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo.

Liccardo and State Senator Jim Beall announced Friday that San Jose is to receive $500,000 from the State of California to help reimburse the city for what it spent dealing with the power shutdown.

“The dollars that are committed by the state in this announcement and from the $75 million from the last budget cycle will be critical for the communities that are investing, as San Jose is, in micro grids that will enable us to provide more local generation and storage,” the mayor said.

San Jose can also use the money to buy supplies and generators to help fund emergency services and to help keep fire stations and medical facilities going when the power is cut.

Pushing for the funding was Beall who says PG&E must upgrade and maintain its equipment.

“And reduce expenditures like giving high-salaried employees bonuses and focus on quickly

improving and rehabilitating all of the equipment to reduce these devastating fires we’ve had here in California,” Beall said.

Mayor Liccardo has called for re-organizing PG&E into a customer-owned

utility.

Short of that, he believes the creation of city-controlled micro-grids is the best way for san jose to cope with any future loss of power and a half-million dollars will help pay for it.

“For the most part, this is about investments we need to make to be more resilient in the future and there are a lot of investments we need to make so the money will be very welcome,” Liccardo said.

The cities of Oakland, Los Angeles and San Diego will also get a half-million

dollars each while counties impacted by the power shutdowns will get $15,000.

