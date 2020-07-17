San Jose to start school year online

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The San Jose Unified School District has decided to do the first 6 weeks of the school year at home with distance learning.

From Aug. 12 to Oct. 2, going back to in-person teaching will be dependent on coronavirus numbers going down in Santa Clara County.

This decision comes after a survey was put out to the San Jose community that showed 54% of parents said they will have their student learn from home.

A total 81% of teachers said they are in support of at-home instruction based on what they know today about the coronavirus numbers.

Most of the community, about 80%, was willing to do distance learning the rest of the school year, while 26% of respondents said they would bring their kids to a different school location for safety reasons.

The school district says the decision to do at-home learning comes with great disappointment, saying they are concerned for their most vulnerable students disproportionately being affected by not attending school in-person.

Again, even going back Oct. 2 will depend on the number of coronavirus cases within the county.

Latest Stories: