SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A motorcycle and vehicle collision this morning at 8 a.m. resulted in a fatality in San Jose. A Toyota Sedan, driven by an adult female, was making a left turn onto Curtner Avenue when it collided with a motorcycle ridden by an adult male.

The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased. For the year 2022, this is San Jose’s 40th fatal collision, and 42nd traffic death.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department’s Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.