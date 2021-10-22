San Jose travel blogger killed in crossfire of drug-gang shootout in Tulum

A police vehicle is parked outside the restaurant the day after a fatal shooting in Tulum, Mexico, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. Two foreigners were killed and three wounded in a shooting in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Tulum. (AP Photo/Christian Rojas)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A San Jose, California woman born in India was one of two foreign tourists killed in the apparent crossfire of a drug-gang shootout in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort of Tulum.

Authorities in Quintana Roo, the state where Tulum, Playa del Carmen and Cancun are located, said one of the dead women was Anjali Ryot.

An Instagram account under the same name showed a post of Ryot lounging and smiling on a seaside pier in Tulum two days ago. It listed her as a travel blogger from Himachal, India, living in California. A linked Facebook page said she lived in San Jose.

A German woman who was killed has been identified as Jennifer Henzold, though no hometown was immediately available for her.

Three other foreign tourists were wounded in the shooting late Wednesday at a street-side eatery that has some outdoor tables, right off Tulum’s main strip. They included two German men and a Dutch woman.

The German Foreign Office issued a travel advisory about the violence, advising its citizens “if you are currently in the Tulum or Playa del Carmen area, do not leave your secured hotel facilities.”

The gunfight apparently broke out between two groups that operate street-level drug sales in the area, according to prosecutors. The tourists were apparently dining at the restaurant and may have been caught in the crossfire.