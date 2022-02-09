San Jose trio sentenced in vehicle resale scheme

HORIZONTAL – Judge with gavel for stories with trials, laws, crime, SCOTUS, courts, as logo or placeholder. (Special to Bay City News/New Africa)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Three San Jose men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California announced.

Seymur Khalilov, 32, Ramil Heydarov, 31, and Orkhan Aliyev, 32, pleaded guilty in a scheme to purchase high-mileage vehicles, roll back the odometers, and falsify documentation to make the vehicles appear newer.

From October 2017 through December 2020, they allegedly sold the vehicles on Craigslist at significant profits.

On October 2021 — all three men pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting they fraudulently sold at least 78 vehicles in this way for a total of at least $550,000 and $1 million.

According to the defendant’s plea agreements, the group altered the odometers of numerous vehicles and altered registration and titles, among other items, to fraudulently decrease the milage readings of the vehicles in an effort to increase their resale value.

Court documents reveal how Khalilov altered an odometer on a vehicle so that the mileage was reduced from 35,00 to 35 miles.

The men admitted they posted advertisements of the vehicles on Craigslist to advertise the vehicles to victims who were not aware of the fraudulent alterations.

They also admitted using doctored driver’s licenses containing their photo but the names of prior vehicle owners to facilitate the sale of the vehicles.

In court, evidence was demonstrated that Aliyev possessed multiple driver’s licenses with the same photo but different people’s names.

Each man acknowledged that their goal was to sell the vehicles to people for an increased price based on the fraudulent odometer readings.

All three men were charged in a single criminal complaint and each was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

United States District Judge Hon. Susan Illston sentenced Khalilov, Heydarov, Aliyev, this week to 24 months, 20 months, and 20 months in prison, respectively.

Beware: Odometer Fraud

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that odometer fraud in the United States results in consumer losses of more than $1 billion annually.

When purchasing a vehicle, Homeland Security Investigations recommends that people protect themselves by taking the following steps:

• Purchase your own vehicle-history report prior to purchasing a car and compare the mileage on the report to the advertised mileage.

• Check the seller’s physical identification card or driver’s license and ensure it matches the information on the vehicle’s pink slip.

• Avoid using cash, when possible. Cashier’s checks and other payment methods might be safer and easier to track.

• Conduct transactions at public places where there are cameras and other people around.

• If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

• Individuals with information relating to odometer tampering should call NHTSA’s odometer fraud hotline at (800) 424-9393 or (202) 366-4761.