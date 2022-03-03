SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Firefighters are responding to a two-alarm residential fire in San Jose.

The fire was reported at 5:34 a.m. this morning from a single-family home on the 4200 block of Cherry Avenue, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The fire is not yet under control and it has displaced five residents, including four children and one adult. No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire started inside the home and extended to its attic and rear before lighting trees on the property a-blaze as well.

Northern California’s Red Cross is assisting those who’ve been displaced.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.