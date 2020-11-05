San Jose Unified plans to reopen in January

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – In the South Bay, the largest school district in Santa Clara County has plans to reopen.

With the spread of COVID-19 slowing down, San Jose Unified School District will allow students to return to class on January 5th.

“The district plans to reopen as long as COVID-19 cases remain low.

“As long as the kids are going to be safe. That’s perfectly fine. Let’s see how the whole winter season is going to go and how COVID hopefully the vaccine is going to come out and things are going to change so safety is always first,” said parent Mark Movassate said.

Mark has two daughters in middle school who are hoping they can return back to in-person learning.

“I think it’s a little hard sometimes because like focusing a lot because sometimes your work isn’t right in front of you where you can just do it all the time you have to really go through it to try to get it done,” said 6th-grade student Dawnya Movassate.

SJUSD VP Brian Wheatley echoes that sentiment.

“I’m a retired teacher after 35 years, I know that this interface is not the best way to engage right this two-dimensional interface. Educational is relational so it’s not what’s best for kids,” Wheatley said.

Santa Clara County, once the COVID-19 hotspot is now seeing a decline in cases, the county currently in that state’s orange tier indicating the moderate spread of the virus and allowing schools to reopen for in-person instruction with restrictions.

Teachers at SJUSD have been working in empty classrooms offering distance learning for students at home.

Wheatley says preparations are in place.

“We’ve had safety protocols in place since before school started and in terms of high touch areas, in terms of all those things, prescreens, etc.”

And for those who worry?

“They can choose to keep their students home and participate virtually,”Wheatley said

The district is hoping to return to class on January 5, 2021, during the week of November 16 families can decide whether to continue distance learning or return to school.

