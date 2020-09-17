San Jose Unified School District continues distance learning through December

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — All students in the San Jose Unified School District will be distance learning until December.

This comes even after Santa Clara County moved into the state’s red tier, which allows K-12 grades to go back to school if cases remain low for two weeks.

The superintendent says cases continue to rise specifically in San Jose so they are not comfortable reopening schools for in-person learning.

The district put out a survey to parents, staff and students and it showed people wanted a consistent plan throughout the semester.

While in-person learning is the best type of learning, they said they will revert back to that when it known to be safer and hopefully that will be in 2021.

It all depends on case numbers and accessibility to rapid testing.

District officials will announce plans for next semester by early December.

