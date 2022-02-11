San Jose Unified School District settles sexual abuse lawsuit from 2019 for $2M

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Unified School District (SJUSD) has agreed to pay $2 million to settle a lawsuit from a woman who was sexually abused by her Spanish teacher when she attended Pioneer High School.

In 2019, former Spanish teacher Ricardo Chavarria was arrested at the high school after a staff member at the school called to report him for allegedly sexually assaulting his 17-year-old student.

The woman’s attorney confirmed with KRON4 News Thursday that Chavarria was convicted of six counts of sexually assaulting the student in his classroom between October 2018 and January 2019.

“This very substantial settlement came about through the bravery of a young woman who was courageous enough to seek justice for the criminal acts she was subjected to at the hands of a trusted teacher, former San Jose Unified School District employee, Ricardo Chavarria,” said Attorney Cristina Nolan, who represented the woman.

According to court documents obtained by KRON4 News — the lawsuit alleges that while Chavarria was grooming the student and sexually abusing her, SJUSD did little to properly investigate the misconduct, ultimately failing to “take reasonable measures to prevent sexual harassment, molestation, and abuse of minors.”

“The settlement also speaks to the immense harm done to our client and the failures of San Jose Unified School District in protecting her. My client and I hope this settlement brings about change within the District in how it protects and keeps students safe from sexual predators,” Nolan added.

The former student first met Chavarria as a sophomore in his Spanish class at Pioneer High School — after spending a year in his class, she became Chavarria’s teacher’s assistant during her junior and senior years.

According to the lawsuit, Chavarria sexually abused and molested the student over the span of fourth months until he was arrested in January 2019.

The San Jose Unified School District tells KRON4 News it does not comment on the specifics of legal matters.

“In all cases, we expect our employees to be professional and ethical in their interactions with students, other employees, and the community,” said Jennifer Maddox, director of Communications and Engagement for SJUSD.

“We commend those that come forward to report unacceptable behavior. When we learn of a violation of our standards, we respond immediately and hold the individual accountable in collaboration with the proper authorities.”