San Jose Unified School District to begin fall semester with distance learning

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The San Jose Unified School District will begin the fall semester with distance learning, officials announced Thursday evening.

At-home learning for students will continue for at least the first six weeks of the instructional calendar, through October 2.

This after the results were shared from a survey sent out to the San Jose Unified community on how they wished to begin the school year.

Some takeaways from the survey were:

54% of parents responded that they will have a student attend school at home on Aug. 12 based on what they know today (5,936 of 11,063)

81% of teachers supported at home instruction for students on Aug. 13, based on what they know today (1,056 of 1,297)

80% of all respondents were willing to commit to their decision of in person or at home instruction for the entire first half of the school year (10,959 of 13,764)

26% of all respondents support being assigned to a school location other than their normal one for health and safety reasons (3,572 of 13,708)

On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that a number of indoor activities and industries closed statewide, with additional indoor activities and industries closing in counties that are on the state’s COVID-19 monitoring list for three days or longer, including Santa Clara County.

The San Jose Teachers Association and the California Teachers Association said last week that teachers would not provide in-person instruction in August because it was unsafe.

Gov. Newsom on Friday will announce updated guidance for reopening California schools amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

