San Jose Unified School District welcomes students back with COVID rules in place

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The South Bay’s largest school district has officially reopened classrooms on Wednesday.

This includes about 30,000 students in the San Jose Unified School District. The reopening comes with some rules in place, like keeping kids social distanced at the recommended 3 ft.

Per state orders, everyone is also required to wear face masks inside the building. Unique to San Jose schools however, students and staff will also have to wear them outdoors on school grounds.

“I kind of gotten used to wearing a mask,” said student Maddy Codianne, who had no issue with the mask policy.

And just like that, close to 30,000 kids within San Jose Unfied School District are back in school! First day for them but with strict covid rules like wearing masks both inside and outside classrooms. Happy parents and kids this morning at Schallenberger elementary @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Y5qCcIlQGL — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) August 18, 2021

The school district says 90% of its teachers have been vaccinated so far. SJUSD is among the first California school districts to require its teachers to be either fully vaccinated or be subjected to weekly COVID-19 tests.