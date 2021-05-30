San Jose vigil held for 9 VTA workers after mass shooting

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The community of San Jose continues to mourn the loss of nine VTA workers after the mass shooting on Wednesday.

Sunday evening, another vigil was held at City Hall.

“It’s just absolutely horrific and to be quite honest with you there are no words to describe the feeling.”

Members of the San Jose community are still trying to come to terms with the tragic shooting for nine VTA workers early Wednesday morning.

Allie Hughes organized this “Community Day of Healing”. She says this hits close to home for many people.

“My office actually shares a parking lot with the VTA so it was very close,” she said.

She said she didn’t know any of the victims or their families — but she’s here for them.

Mary Celestin also went to the event. She says it’s still hard to accept that this happened.

“For me, seeing San Jose on national headlines for that is really jarring,” Celestin said.

But as she looked at the dozens of flowers, candles and notes left at this memorial–she has some hope.

“Something I really love about San Jose is how whenever anything is happening folks come together.”

Those said they plan to continue to support the victims friends and family anyway they can.