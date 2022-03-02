SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A high school and volleyball club coach in San Jose has been arrested for allegedly lewd and lascivious acts on a minor, police announced.

Earlier this week, 39-year-old Jared Washington, a former volleyball coach at Independence High School, Evergreen High School, and Stingray Volleyball Club in San Jose was booked into the Santa Clara County jail after he allegedly had an improper relationship with at least one former player.

Washington is currently employed at Overfelt High School in San Jose as an MTSS Coordinator, according to the school’s website.

San Jose Police said in a press release that on Feb. 1, a woman reported that she was involved in an inappropriate relationship with Washington while she was on the Stingray Volleyball Club from 2012 to 2015.

An investigation led by detectives from the SVICAC Task Force revealed that there could be other possible victims and witnesses.

The additional victims and witnesses told police that they experienced similar grooming and inappropriate activities involving Washington during the same time span.

Washington is now facing one felony count of lewd and lascivious acts on a minor age 14 or 15.

Individuals with information regarding this incident or similar incidents are urged to contact the SJPD’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 537-1379 or email at 3657@sanjoseca.gov.

To submit an anonymous top by using the P3TIPS mobile app, call the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or online.