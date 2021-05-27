San Jose VTA shooting: Caltrain will provide free rides to vigil

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Caltrain said it will provide free train rides to and from the San Jose City Hall vigil Thursday which will honor the victims who lost their lives in the shooting at a VTA rail yard.

Caltrain will provide free fares on trains 260 and 264, which will arrive at the San Jose Diridon Station around 5:09 p.m. and 5:39 p.m.

Passengers just have to let the conductor know that they will be attending the vigil.

Fares will also be suspended for those who leave the vigil.

Riders at Diridon can transfer to VTA bus service, catching the Rapid 500, Rapid 522, 64A, 68 or 22 to San Jose City Hall.

The vigil is planned for 6 p.m. at San Jose City Hall.

“This is a moment for us to come together and grieve after today’s horrific tragedy” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo said.