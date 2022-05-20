SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Earlier this week, a new hotel officially opened in San Jose.

Signia by Hilton will replace the old Fairmont Hotel two years after it abruptly shut its doors when it declared bankruptcy and ultimately forced about 400 hospitality workers out of a job. Sitting in the heart of downtown at 170 South Market Street — the new hotel will give visitors quick access to some of San Jose’s most notable landmarks — and hopes to help generate more revenue for the city.

“We are thankful for their investment in our downtown and look forward to their active participation in our community,” San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo tweeted Thursday.

Watch KRON4 News Online | KRON4

On Wednesday, San Jose officials and hotel representatives came together for the ribbon-cutting ceremony to welcome the new hotel to downtown. San Jose now becomes the first city in California and second in the nation to debut a Signa by Hilton hotel.

“We are delighted to welcome Signia by Hilton to San Jose, a city that is synonymous with innovation. The hotel’s debut strengthens the city’s positioning as a leading destination for some of the most prominent meetings and social events,” said Danny Hughes, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “Regarded as the center of tech-ingenuity, San Jose offers the perfect location to expand Hilton’s California presence, which is an integral part of our robust strategy in our largest growing market within the U.S.”

Signia by Hilton San Jose looks to move away from the old destination hotel model that it offered under Fairmont and will instead focus on serving downtown business tourism. The hotel said it is currently undergoing extensive renovations that will include a lobby and bar, a reinvigorated fitness center, and an additional 65,000 square foot event space.

“The debut of Signia by Hilton San Jose marks a significant milestone for the expansion of this dynamic brand and this hotel offers an elevated experience with exceptional full-service amenities to serve all types of travelers,” said Matt Schuyler, chief brand officer, Hilton. “The property encapsulates the inventive spirit of Silicon Valley and this innovative new brand, from its world-class design and inspiring meetings and events offerings to imaginative culinary programming and premium wellness offerings. Signia by Hilton San Jose serves as the ideal destination to bring together sophisticated business, leisure and group travelers from around the globe.”